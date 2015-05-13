FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoC's 2-pct inflation target 'has served us well' -Oliver
May 13, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

BoC's 2-pct inflation target 'has served us well' -Oliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada’s 2-percent inflation target has served the economy well, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday, adding he will nonetheless review the policy next year in a scheduled meeting.

“Monetary policy is obviously within the purview of the Bank of Canada but on this issue we will work together, and we’ll have those discussions,” Oliver told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in New York. “Certainly the current target has served us well.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

