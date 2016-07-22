FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Canada's annual inflation rate stays steady at 1.5 percent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's annual inflation rate stays steady at 1.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 1.5 percent in June, staying below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target for a fifth consecutive month, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would dip to 1.4 percent. Prices rose by 0.2 percent from May.

Prices rose in all major components in the 12 months to June, with the shelter index posting a 1.6 percent gain and food prices rising by 1.3 percent.

The core inflation rate, which strips out the prices of some volatile items and is closely watched by the Bank of Canada, remained at 2.1 percent.

The central bank cut rates twice last year to help the economy deal with the shock of low oil prices. A Reuters poll on July 7 found markets expected the bank to stay on the sidelines for at least another year.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.