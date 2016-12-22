(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Dec 22 Canada's annual inflation rate
cooled in November as food prices retreated, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Thursday, though new measures of
underlying inflation were more robust and closer to the Bank of
Canada's target.
The annual inflation rate decreased to 1.2 percent from
October's 1.5 percent, short of economists' estimates for 1.4
percent.
Food prices were down 0.7 percent from a year ago as
consumers paid less for meat and fresh fruit and vegetables. A
decrease in prices for clothing and gasoline also contributed to
slower inflation.
Investors got a first look at new measures established by
the Bank of Canada when it renewed its inflation target in
October, which are replacing the core measure the bank
previously focused on.
CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI
components, was the closest to the bank's 2 percent inflation
target, up 1.9 percent compared to the year before.
CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, was
at 1.6 percent. CPI common, which measures common price changes
across categories in the CPI basket, was the coolest at 1.3
percent. The bank has said the common gauge has the best
correlation to the output gap.
Economists have said that using three core measures instead
of one could make it difficult to determine what the bank will
react to.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)