UPDATE 1-Canada inflation drops on lower food, energy rises

* Markets had expected a 2.0 percent annual rate

* Lower increases in food, energy prices slow overall rate

* Little pressure on Bank of Canada to hike interest rates

OTTAWA, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s annual inflation rate dipped to 1.9 percent in March from 2.6 percent in February, largely due to slower year-over-year increases in prices for food and energy, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The rate, slightly less than the 2.0 percent forecast by market operators, is unlikely to put any immediate pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates, which are currently very low.

The central bank, which targets 2.0 percent inflation, said this week it would keep its key rate unchanged while making clear it might have to reduce monetary stimulus as the economy recovered.

The cost of energy was up 5.1 percent in the 12 months to March, versus a 7.2 percent year-over-year rise in February. Food prices were up by 2.2 percent in the year to March, lower than the 4.1 percent comparable jump in February.

The closely watched annual core inflation rate rose 1.9 percent in March, down from 2.3 percent in February. The core measure strips out prices of volatile items such as fuel and some foodstuffs.

Prices rose by 0.4 percent in March from February while the seasonally adjusted rate edged up by 0.2 percent.