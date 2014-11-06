FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools in Oct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada cooled last month as measures of employment and supplier deliveries contracted, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 51.2 in October from September’s 58.6, short of analysts’ expectations for 57. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index dropped to 54.2 from 65.2.

The employment gauge fell to 49.9 from 53, potentially boding poorly for the larger unemployment report due at the end of the week. Supplier deliveries likewise shrank, though the pace of contraction moderated to 47.4 from 42.7.

Inventories declined to 54.1 from 60, while prices pulled back from September’s high level at 71.6 to cool to 64.1. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.