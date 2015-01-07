FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Ivey purchasing index slips in December
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index slips in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada eased last month with measures of employment and inventories also falling, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.4 in December from 56.9 the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity. The unadjusted index fell to 46.7 for 49.2.

Seasonally adjusted, inventories were sharply lower in December from November, contracting to 41.7 from 50.8.

The employment gauge fell to 51.8 from 52.3. Canada’s unemployment report for December is due at the end of the week.

Supplier deliveries were up in December, with the index rising to 54.2 from 51.0, while the prices index rose to 54.8 from 53.9. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)

