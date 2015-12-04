FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Ivey purchasing index accelerates in Nov
December 4, 2015 / 3:22 PM / in 2 years

Canada's Ivey purchasing index accelerates in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada accelerated in November as employment and inventories picked up, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 63.6 from 53.1 in October. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index climbed to 57.9 from 52.3.

Measures of employment and inventories both pulled out of contraction territory on an adjusted basis. Employment rose to 53.8 from 48.3, while inventories surged to 58.4 from 46.6.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Frances Kerry

