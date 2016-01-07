FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Ivey purchasing index down in December
January 7, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index down in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada decreased in December as a slowdown in inventories outweighed a pickup in employment, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 49.9 from 63.6 in November. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index fell to 42.5 from 57.9.

Measures of employment and inventories were both in both in growth territory on an adjusted basis, though inventories were close to flat. Employment rose to 59.7 from 53.8, while inventories fell to 50.8 from 58.4. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

