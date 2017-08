TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in March as inventories climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 61.1 last month from 55.0 in February. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity. The unadjusted index rose to 67.6 from 55.1.