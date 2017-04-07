UPDATE 1-Canada's Ivey purchasing index up in March as inventories rise

(Adds figures on inventories, prices, employment, deliveries)

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in March as inventories climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 61.1 last month from 55.0 in February and the unadjusted index rose to 67.6 from 55.1. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

On an adjusted basis, the measure for inventories rose to 61.7 from 51.4, while the employment gauge dipped to 53.9 from 54.5 and the prices measure declined to 57.0 from 61.1. The gauge of supplier deliveries rose to 49.9 from 45.9 the prior month.