FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada's Ivey purchasing index up in March as inventories rise
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Ivey purchasing index up in March as inventories rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds figures on inventories, prices, employment, deliveries)

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in March as inventories climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 61.1 last month from 55.0 in February and the unadjusted index rose to 67.6 from 55.1. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

On an adjusted basis, the measure for inventories rose to 61.7 from 51.4, while the employment gauge dipped to 53.9 from 54.5 and the prices measure declined to 57.0 from 61.1. The gauge of supplier deliveries rose to 49.9 from 45.9 the prior month.

Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.