TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada improved in August, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 51 in August from 48.4 in July, although it was slightly short of analysts’ expectations for 52.1.

A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity. The index retreated below the 50 mark in July for the first time since November.

The unadjusted index gained to 51.9 from 45.7.