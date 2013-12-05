FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools in November
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada cooled in November, pulling back from a five-month peak the previous month as a measure of inventories contracted, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted index fell to 53.7 from 62.8 in October, shy of analysts’ expectations of 58.5. October’s reading had been the highest since May.

A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity. The unadjusted index dropped to 48.2 from 64.2.

The seasonally-adjusted inventories component slumped to 43.9 from 53.6, while supplier deliveries also slowed to 51.6 from 52.4.

But the employment gauge jumped to 60.3 from 51.7, boding well ahead of Friday’s larger employment report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.