Canada's Ivey purchasing index rises in November
December 4, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index rises in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in November while employment also rose, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 56.9 from 51.2 in October, surpassing analysts’ expectations for 52.5.

A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index fell to 49.2 from 54.2.

The Ivey Employment Index rose to 52.3 from 49.9, indicating that employment was marginally higher than in October.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

