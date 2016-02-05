FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Ivey purchasing index accelerates growth in January
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index accelerates growth in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada surged in January, pulling out of a minor contraction the month before, driven by an increase in companies’ inventories, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index accelerated to 66.0 from 49.9 in December, exceeding analysts’ expectations for a slight pick up to 50.0. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index rose to 56.7 from 42.5.

The index showed a build-up in inventories, with the measure rising to 61.5 from 50.8. Increased prices also sent the overall index up, with the gauge of prices jumping to 71.6 from 61.9. The Canadian dollar lost about 1 percent against the greenback in January.

The employment measure fell to 55.1 from 59.7, suggesting firms were struggling with the weak economy.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.