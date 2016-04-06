FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools further in March
April 6, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index cools further in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada slowed again in March as measures of inventories and supplier deliveries contracted further, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 53.4 in February, short of analysts’ expectations for a pick up to 55.0. The decrease left the index just barely above the 50 threshold that indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

It was the second month in a row that activity slowed following a sharp pullback in February. The unadjusted index, however, picked up to 57.9 from 56.8.

On an adjusted basis, the inventories and supplier deliveries components contracted further, falling to 48.6 and 48.5, respectively. The gauge of employment crept up to 50.7, though input prices also rose to 48.5.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

