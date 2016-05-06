FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Ivey purchasing index picks up in April
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Canada's Ivey purchasing index picks up in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in April as inventories rose but employment shrank, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 53.1 from 50.1 in March, surpassing analysts’ expectations for 52.5. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index, however, tumbled to 50.6 from 57.9.

Of the four components of the index, only inventories improved, rising to 52.3 from 48.6.

The employment measure contracted to 49.9 from 50.7, mirroring the separate national jobs report on Friday that showed jobs growth stalled last month.

The prices gauge fell to 53.9 from 58.5, though that was likely welcome for companies after input prices had been boosted by the weaker Canadian dollar, which makes imports more expensive.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.