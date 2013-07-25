Canada payrolls show much smaller gain in May than earlier report

* May nonfarm payrolls rise by 8,500

* Results contrast with 95,000 gain shown in main jobs report

OTTAWA, July 25 (Reuters) - A survey of Canadian businesses showed non-farm payrolls were up just 8,500 in May, less than one tenth of the number released in an early June report that is based on interviews with households.

Thursday’s report - the survey of Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours - obtained data from a business census.

The Labour Force Survey, Canada’s most closely watched employment report, showed a gain of 95,000 jobs in May, the biggest monthly gain since August 2002.

Methodological differences bring slightly different results from the two surveys, but usually the trend is similar. Rarely do they contrast so starkly.

The Labour Force Survey can be volatile and economists warn against reading too much into one month’s data. On July 5, the survey showed Canada had shed 400 jobs in June.