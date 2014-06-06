FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada economy adds 25,800 jobs in May; full time positions hit
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada economy adds 25,800 jobs in May; full time positions hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)
    * Part-time jobs up by 54,900, full-time down by 29,100
    * Data confirm jobs market has stalled
    * Full-time jobs down by 60,000 over two months

    OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy created a
net 25,800 jobs in May, all of them part-time, but shed about
30,000 full-time positions for the second month in a row,
Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Market analysts on average had forecast a gain of 25,000
jobs. The unemployment rate edged up to 7.0 percent from 6.9
percent in April as more people sought work.
    The data confirm the Canadian jobs market has effectively
slowed to a crawl over the last nine months despite a
strengthening U.S. economy. 
    Part-time jobs rose by 54,900 in May, while 29,100 full-time
jobs vanished. In April, full-time employment dropped by 30,900
positions.
    The six-month moving average for employment growth edged up
to 3,000 in May from 2,300 in April.
    In the 12 months through May, only 85,500 jobs were created,
the lowest year-over-year gain since the 75,700 increase in
positions recorded in February 2010, when Canada was still mired
in recession.
        
   

 (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
