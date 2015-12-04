FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 2:02 PM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Canada sheds 35,700 jobs in Nov as election boost fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail from report)

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada lost more jobs than expected last month, sending the unemployment rate up slightly and erasing the temporary boost the labor market had seen from October’s federal election, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The economy shed 35,700 jobs in November, handily exceeding economists’ forecasts for a loss of 10,000 jobs. The unemployment rate ticked up to 7.1 percent, also defying expectations for it to hold steady at 7 percent.

The loss was led by a 32,500 decline in employment in the public administration sector, which was nearly entirely accounted for by a gain in October that had been due to hiring related to the election.

Other sectors saw declines, including trade and information, culture and recreation. Overall, a loss of part-time jobs made up the decrease, while full-time jobs rose by 36,600. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

