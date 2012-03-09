UPDATE 4-Canadian job market sputters while U.S. hums

* Net job loss of 2,800 in Feb from January

* Unemployment rate drops to 7.4 pct from 7.6 pct

* Nearly 40,000 drop out of the work force

* Wage inflation 2.1 pct vs a year earlier

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, March 9 (Reuters) - Canada unexpectedly failed to create any new jobs in February, continuing a trend of stalled employment despite signs of a healthy domestic economy and a comeback by the U.S. job market.

The net job losses in the month totaled 2,800, dragged down by retail and wholesale trade. That means less pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise its benchmark interest rates imminently, even though the bank issued a more upbeat economic outlook on Thursday and is worried that ultra-low borrowing costs are fueling record high consumer debt.

Markets had expected 14,500 jobs to be created in the month.

The unemployment rate nonetheless dropped to 7.4 percent in the month from 7.6 percent in January, largely because 38,000 people dropped out of the workforce, the biggest such move since January 2009.

“Clearly another month of disappointing labor market numbers,” said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

“It’s providing an indication that at the moment, the labor markets don’t seem to be sharing the strengthening that we’re seeing in other indicators,” he said.

Canada had recovered all the jobs lost during the recession by early 2011 and the economy expanded at a solid clip in the second half of the year. But at the same time employment growth began to stall and for the first time since the global financial crisis and now lags behind the United States, which saw solid job growth in February for a third straight month. [ID: nL2E8E93SW]

“All the easy jobs have been made so we’re roughly now waiting for the next dose of stimulus, which we feel will come through a stronger U.S. economy but is unlikely to really filter through until maybe the second half of the year,” said David Tulk, chief macro strategist for Canada at TD Securities.

The central bank extended its stimulus on Thursday by holding its benchmark interest rate at an very low 1 percent for the 18th month. While it signaled a rate increase may be back on the radar because of signs of life in the U.S. economy and more confidence Europe will contain its debt crisis, the Canadian jobs data reinforces analysts’ view that a move is not imminent.

“This isn’t going to make a huge impact, but it will likely reinforce the point that the domestic economy is not it’s old self and there is no particular rush for the Bank of Canada to suddenly shift to a tighter stance,” said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$0.9942 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0058, after the Canadian jobs report, down from C$0.9927 immediately before the release. But it rebounded to a session high of C$0.9880 after the U.S. data.

TRADE SERVICES WEAK

The jobs that were created in February were full-time and in the private sector, while part-time positions declined and the public sector shed 13,400 workers. Most of the work force drop-outs were young people under 25, who also have a jobless rate of about twice the national average.

With the federal government planning to cut its operating budget and an austerity budget expected from the province of Ontario, public service jobs will continue to be on the chopping block in coming months, analysts said.

Employment was weakest in the services industries. In addition to the drop-off in retail and wholesale jobs, there were big declines in transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, and public administration.

These were partially offset by a big jump in financial services jobs and more modest gains in education and construction.

Wage inflation slowed in February, according to the indicator closely watched by the Bank of Canada. The average hourly wage of permanent employees rose 2.1 percent in February from a year earlier, down from 2.2 percent in January.