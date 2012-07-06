FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada's job creation stalls again in June
July 6, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Canada's job creation stalls again in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Economy creates 7,300 net new jobs

* Unemployment rate dips to 7.2 pct

* Services sector did most hiring, goods sector shed workers

* Wages up 3.3 pct on year vs 2.9 pct in May

OTTAWA, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s job growth slowed in June for a second straight month, in a reality check after outsized employment gains earlier this year and as business confidence worsens due to the European debt crisis and the stalled U.S. economy.

The economy generated just 7,300 net new jobs last month, adding to the 7,700 in May, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.

The June increase was roughly in line with market forecasts of a 5,000 gain and is considered negligible as it is within the margin of error for Statscan’s household survey. Analysts had anticipated some payback for the unsustainable two-month jump of 140,500 jobs in March and April - the biggest in over 30 years.

The unemployment rate dipped to 7.2 percent in June from 7.3 percent as fewer people were looking for work, Statscan said.

The biggest job gains in the month were in the services industry while the goods-producing sector shrank its work force, with the biggest declines in agriculture, natural resources and construction.

Hiring appeared strong in the public sector, with some 38,900 workers added to payrolls while the private sector laid off 26,000 employees.

On the bright side, nearly 30,000 full-time jobs were created while 22,000 part-time ones were lost in the month. Wages also improved markedly, with the average hourly wage of permanent employees climbing 3.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 2.9 percent increase in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
