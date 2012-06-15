UPDATE 1-Airplanes, oil cut Canada April manufacturing sales

* Sales fall 0.8 pct vs estimate of 0.3 pct rise

* Aerospace products show biggest decline after strong March

* Oil and coal products down; refineries were shut

* Motor vehicle assembly sales up 9.0 pct

* Unfilled orders unchanged, new orders down 3.2 pct

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales showed a surprise decline in April, of 0.8 percent from March levels, but most of this could be explained by fluctuations in the volatile aerospace industry and by temporary oil refinery shutdowns.

Statistics Canada said on Friday that the fall was the third in four months, and came on the heels of a 1.9 percent rise in March. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a 0.3 percent rise; none forecasted a decline of more than 0.6 percent.

Sales fell by C$410 million ($402 million) to C$49.1 billion; those in the aerospace industry fell by C$458 million after strong gains in February and March, and oil and coal dropped C$367 million, while the auto industry, including parts, rose by C$481 million.

The 9.0 percent rise in motor vehicle assembly sales was the ninth increase in 10 months.

New orders fell 3.2 percent while unfilled orders remained unchanged, and the ratio of inventory to sales crept up to 1.32 from 1.30.

By volume, or constant dollars, sales fell 0.6 percent.