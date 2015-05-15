FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian March factory sales rebound 2.9 pct after two big falls
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian March factory sales rebound 2.9 pct after two big falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales, pushed up by gains in the aerospace and auto sectors, rebounded by 2.9 percent in March from February after big falls the previous two months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts had expected a 1.2 percent advance. Statscan revised February’s month-on-month drop to 2.2 percent from an initial 1.7 percent decline, citing new information from respondents.

The month-on-month increase in March was the largest since the 3.3 percent jump recorded in July 2011.

Output in the volatile aerospace industry jumped by 42.3 percent in March after dropping 29.4 percent in February. Most contracts are in U.S. dollars and a weaker Canadian dollar in March boosted the value of production.

Factory sales of motor vehicles grew by 12.8 percent as auto plants came back on stream after shutdowns for retooling in the first two months of the year.

Overall, sales rose in 10 of 21 industries, representing about 60 percent of all Canadian manufacturing. Constant dollar sales rose 2.9 percent, a sign the volume of goods sold in March also increased.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.