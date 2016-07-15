FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Canada factory sales down 1 pct, hit by wildfires, earthquake
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada factory sales down 1 pct, hit by wildfires, earthquake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales fell 1.0 percent in May from April, the third decline in five months, in part due to disruptions caused by Alberta wildfires and an earthquake in Japan, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The drop was greater than the 0.7 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Volumes dropped by 2.1 percent, while prices rose by 1.1 percent.

Sales fell in 15 of 21 industries, representing nearly 70 percent of Canadian manufacturing.

Sales in the petroleum and coal products industry fell by 2.2 percent on lower volumes sold. This partly reflected the effects of the wildfires, which forced the shutdown of oil sands facilities.

Statscan said an April earthquake in Japan that interrupted supply chains helped cut May motor vehicle sales by 4.2 percent and sales of motor vehicle parts by 2.3 percent.

Overall inventories edged down by 0.2 percent to their lowest level since December 2014, while new orders rose by 0.3 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.