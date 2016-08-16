FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian manufacturing sales rise 0.8 pct in June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian manufacturing sales rise 0.8 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds data)

OTTAWA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales rose in June to recover much of the previous month's decline, led by gains in the machinery and transportation equipment sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The 0.8 percent rise was a touch above economists' expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent. Sales were up in 15 out of 21 industries, accounting for 62 percent of the manufacturing sector.

In May, manufacturing sales fell 1 percent.

Nearly three-quarters of June's increase was due to sales of machinery and transportation equipment. Machinery sales rose 5.8 percent, the largest gain since September 2015, with higher sales seen in such areas as commercial and agricultural.

Sales in the transportation equipment industry rose 1.4 percent, due to higher sales in the motor vehicle parts and assembly sectors.

Nonetheless, economic growth is still expected to have contracted in the second quarter due to the disruption caused by the May wildfires in northern Alberta.

The effects of the Fort McMurray wildfires were still being felt by some, with 3.2 percent of manufacturers surveyed saying their business activities were affected in June, Statistics Canada said.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.