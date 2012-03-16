FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada Jan factory sales fall, auto sector strong
March 16, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Jan factory sales fall, auto sector strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Factory sales unexpectedly fall 0.9 pct in Jan

* Aerospace, metals and machinery weakest

* Auto sales climb to highest since Nov 2007

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly fell in January, dragged down largely by the aerospace sector even while sales from auto assembly plants rose to their highest level since November 2007, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Factory sales fell 0.9 percent in the month to C$49.6 billion ($50.1 billion) - their second decrease in seven months. The downturn followed a 0.6 percent gain in December, missing analysts’ expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.

In constant dollar terms, used to calculate moves in real gross domestic product, sales fell 1.1 percent - the first drop in volumes in three months.

Shipments in the aerospace products and parts plummeted 34 percent in January. Primary metals and machinery industries also reported big sales drops but motor vehicle sales strengthened by 2.6 percent.

New orders for factory goods climbed 0.8 percent and unfilled orders edged down 0.2 percent, the first reversal after nine months of increases.

Manufacturers continued to build inventories, which rose 1.1 percent. As a result, the inventory-to-sales ratio climbed to 1.32 in January from 1.29 in December.

