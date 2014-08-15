FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada factory sales increase by 0.6 percent in June
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada factory sales increase by 0.6 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian factory sales increased by 0.6 percent in June from May, pushed up by the chemical, petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The increase - the fifth in six months - was greater than the 0.4 percent advance predicted by market operators.

The total value of sales in June was C$51.96 billion ($47.67 billion), the fourth highest on record, and the most since the C$53.22 billion seen in July 2008. In volume terms, sales rose by 0.2 percent.

Sales in the chemical industry rose 8.6 percent, reflecting higher than usual pesticide and fertilizer sales. Colder and wetter weather in western grain-growing provinces delayed planting this year.

Excluding the chemical industry, total sales fell by 0.1 percent.

Although inventories rose by 0.5 percent, the rise in sales meant the inventory-to-sales ratio stayed at 1.39, the same level as in May.

$1=$1.09 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.