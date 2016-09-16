FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada July manufacturing sales climb 0.1 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales in July edged up by 0.1 percent as strength in the food, energy and metals industries was offset by weakness in the machinery and aerospace sectors, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 1.0 percent increase from June. Sales advanced in nine of 21 industries, representing around 54 percent of the manufacturing sector while in volume terms, sales climbed by 0.6 percent.

Food industry sales rose by 1.9 percent, in part because manufacturers were able to overcome supply difficulties that had caused shortages of canola in May and June.

Sales in the primary metals industry rose by 2.9 percent while petroleum and coal products posted a 2.5 percent gain on higher volumes at several oil refineries.

Production in the aerospace and products parts industry - known for its volatility - sank by 9.0 percent while machinery sales fell by 3.3 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
