5 months ago
CORRECTED-Canada Jan factory sales up 0.6 pct on coal, petroleum
#Corrections News
March 17, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Canada Jan factory sales up 0.6 pct on coal, petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to "coal" from "core")

OTTAWA, March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales rose 0.6 percent in January from December as non-durabale goods sales increased, lead by the petroleum and coal industry, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday. Month/month change (pct)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Sales +0.6 +2.1 +2.3 Sales ex-autos +0.3 +1.7 +1.9 Inventories +1.1 -0.1 -0.3 Unfilled orders +0.3 -1.9 -1.9 New orders +4.6 -0.5 -0.6

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Inv/sales ratio 1.31 1.30 1.30 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a decreased of 0.2 percent in the value of shipments in January from December. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Dale Smith; Editing by Denny Thomas)

