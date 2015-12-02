FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Morneau leaves door open on budget deficits
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Morneau leaves door open on budget deficits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s finance minister on Wednesday left the door open to running budget deficits larger than the C$10 billion ($7.48 billion) the new Liberal government campaigned on, saying that slow growth means government investments in the economy are important.

Bill Morneau also told reporters that the government was continuing to pay very close attention to the housing market and said Canadian homebuyers should make sure they can service their mortgages over the long term. ($1 = 1.3370 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
