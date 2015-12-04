FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Morneau: figures reinforce need for economic investments
December 4, 2015 / 10:46 PM / in 2 years

Canada's Morneau: figures reinforce need for economic investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Disappointing Canadian economic figures reinforce the need for significant government investments to boost growth, Canada’s new finance minister said on Friday after the release of weak jobs and trade data.

“We heard today some statistics that reinforced our concerns around the growth of the economy,” Bill Morneau told reporters. “Our reaction is that we need to deal with the challenges that we’re faced with. It reinforces for me the need to make significant investments in the economy, as we presented to Canadians in our campaign.” (Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Diane Craft)

