Canada's Morneau: investors should be confident about Canada
January 14, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Morneau: investors should be confident about Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s finance minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday that foreign investors should be confident about the country, noting that the government has the room to invest to stimulate the economy.

“We believe that outside investors should be confident about Canada,” Morneau told reporters in response to a question about the Canadian dollar, which has hit a 12-year low.

“We have the room to make some significant investments to stimulate our economy and create a more productive Canada over the long term.”

Reporting by Rod Nickel; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese

