REFILE-Canada's Morneau indicates foreign investment laws won't change
March 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Canada's Morneau indicates foreign investment laws won't change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct day of week in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Wednesday indicated the new Liberal government would not relax regulations limiting foreign investment in sensitive sectors of the economy.

“We’ll continue to welcome people to make investments in Canada. We will also ensure that those investments are good for the long term health of our country. We believe that currently we have an approach that makes sense,” he told reporters in New York when asked whether foreign investment restrictions might be relaxed. (Reporting by Richard Leong, writing by David Ljunggren)

