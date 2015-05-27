FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada sticking to 2 percent growth forecast for 2015 - Oliver
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Canada sticking to 2 percent growth forecast for 2015 - Oliver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRESDEN, Germany, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is sticking to its forecast of 2 percent economic growth this year despite a “quite weak” first quarter, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of finance chiefs in Germany.

Oliver, pressed as to whether the ruling Conservatives would promise more tax cuts in the run-up to an Oct. 19 election, said that as budget surpluses grew, the government would have more flexibility to keep taxes low. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by William Schomberg)

