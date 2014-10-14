Canada sees European threat to economy, largely offset by U.S.

TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Weak European growth and the possibility of deflation there is a threat to Canada’s economic outlook, but this is to some extent offset by what looks like sustainable growth in the United States, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting private-sector economists ahead of his fall fiscal update; he said they were comfortable with their previous growth forecasts. He also said he saw no housing bubble in Canada. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)