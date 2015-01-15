BRIEF-Canada's Oliver: on track to balance budget in 2015

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Oliver: government on track to achieve budgetary balance in 2015-16

* Canada’s Oliver: lower energy costs and lower C$ make manufacturing and other sectors more competitive

* Canada’s Oliver: nominal GDP impact of cheaper oil will be negative, impact on real GDP broadly neutral in intermediate term

* Canada’s Oliver: did not change our forecasting model for budget, using private sector as basis

* Canada’s Oliver: not expecting real estate bubble (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)