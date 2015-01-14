FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Oliver: on track to balance budget in 2015
January 14, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Oliver: on track to balance budget in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Joe Oliver reiterated the government is on track to balance the budget in 2015-16 as expected, even with the recent slide in oil prices.

“We are proud that the government is on track to achieve a balanced budget in 2015, with an expected surplus of C$1.6 billion,” Oliver told reporters.

He said the projection takes into account the drop in oil, noting the slide in crude had both positive and negative implications for the economy. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)

