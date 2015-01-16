FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Oliver doesn't comment further on budget timing
January 16, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Oliver doesn't comment further on budget timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Joe Oliver didn’t comment further Friday on the timing of the federal budget, after saying earlier in the week it would not be brought forward before April.

Asked how long the government would be prepared to wait if markets continued to show instability, Oliver told reporters: “I don’t want to get into negative hypotheticals.”

“We’ve decided that we won’t issue the budget earlier than April because of the current instability and we’ll make a decision as we approach that date.”

The federal budget is usually introduced in February or March, and occasionally as early as January, given the fiscal year starts on April 1. (Reporting by Alistair Sharp; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

