Wakefield, QUEBEC, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is closely monitoring the country’s still strong housing market, but is not alarmed by its growth, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.

The finance minister also said the federal government is still on track to balance the budget next year. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Leah Schnurr and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)