FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario says 2012-13 budget deficit smaller than forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Ontario says 2012-13 budget deficit smaller than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ontario’s minority Liberal government said on Tuesday it is reducing its budget deficit faster than projected, crediting higher corporate tax revenues and savings from the elimination of banked sick days for teachers.

The province’s 2012-13 deficit is now expected to be C$11.9 billion ($11.98 billion), down from C$14.4 billion seen in the fall economic update. The government said its plan to balance the budget by 2017-18 is unchanged.

“Ontario continues to beat its deficit targets - a direct result of managing expenses,” Finance Minister Dwight Duncan said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.