TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - Ontario’s budget deficit was estimated to be C$11.3 billion in 2013-14, smaller than the minority Liberal government’s target of C$11.7 billion, the province’s finance minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday.

Sousa had last updated the government’s deficit projections in November, saying at the time he expected to balance the budget of Canada’s most populous province by 2017-18. (Reporting by Cameron French, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)