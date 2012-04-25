FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario trims deficit, sees surplus by 2017-18
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Ontario trims deficit, sees surplus by 2017-18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Ontario’s minority Liberal government on Wednesday trimmed its deficit forecasts through to 2017-18, when it projects the province will run a C$500 million ($505 million) surplus.

Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan delivered the forecasts a day after the government passed its 2012-13 budget with the help of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP). In order to get NDP support, the Liberals said they would introduce a surtax on the rich.

The government forecast its 2012-13 budget deficit at C$14.8 billion and said its 2011-12 deficit was C$15 billion instead of the C$15.3 billion estimated in the budget.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.