FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian small business lending rises in June-PayNet
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Canadian small business lending rises in June-PayNet

Leah Schnurr

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Commercial borrowing by small businesses in Canada rose at the end of the second quarter, data from PayNet showed on Wednesday, underscoring the expectation the economy is recovering after a mild recession in the first half of the year.

PayNet’s Canadian Small Business Lending Index rose to 135.8 in June from 134.0 in May.

While there was slowing or no growth in the provinces most exposed to the slump in the price of oil, that was offset by growth in other parts of the country, PayNet’s president Bill Phelan said.

There is also a transition occurring with growth moving from commodities-related firms to consumer ones, he said. The PayNet data was the latest to suggest that although the economy shrank in the first half of the year, it headed into the third quarter on stronger footing.

“We see it as a short-lived, not full-blown recession,” said Phelan.

Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in payments by 30 days or more - edged up to 1.08 percent of loans in June from 1.01 percent the month before.

Loans that were more than 90 days late similarly rose to 0.32 percent from 0.29 percent. Even so, delinquency rates are still quite low, suggesting the financial health of Canadian companies is strong, said Phelan. (Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.