FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Canadian small business lending jumps at end of 2016 -PayNet
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 6 months ago

Canadian small business lending jumps at end of 2016 -PayNet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lending to Canadian small- and medium-sized companies jumped in December, a report showed on Wednesday, pointing to improved business confidence that could lead to stronger economic growth.

The PayNet Canadian Small Business Lending Index rose to 127.7 from 119.0 in November, its highest level in a year. Borrowing by medium-sized businesses was similarly robust, climbing to 233.5 from 215.6.

Lending activity fell in the latter part of 2015 through much of 2016 as companies dealt with the fallout of cheaper crude prices, which disrupted the oil-exporting economy.

But the pickup at the end of last year shows companies are feeling better, said PayNet President Bill Phelan.

"Growth is elusive still but at least the contractions are in the past," said Phelan. "(Companies) are poised for expansion because the financials are really strong."

The commodity-sensitive provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan saw the biggest increases in business lending activity, supporting economists' expectations that the worst of the fallout of the oil price shock is past.

By sector, the gauge of lending to the wholesale industry, which includes commodities, rose to 157.6 from 153.9. The agriculture sector also improved to 201.7 from 196.6.

Manufacturing was a sour note, with lending in the sector falling to 63.8 from 66.1.

The number of small businesses that were 30 days or more past due on their loans edged up to 1.11 percent from 1.09 percent. But those that were 90 days or more behind slipped to 0.36 percent from 0.37 percent. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.