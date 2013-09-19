FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian commercial lending rose to record in Q2 -PayNet
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 9:03 AM / 4 years ago

Canadian commercial lending rose to record in Q2 -PayNet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Commercial borrowing by small and medium-sized businesses in Canada rose in the second quarter to a record high, driven by a pick-up in service sector firms, a PayNet survey showed on Thursday.

PayNet, which tracks commercial financing for millions of North American small and medium-sized businesses, said its Canadian Business Lending Index rose to 205, its highest level since the index began in 2005.

That made for a 3 percent gain from the previous quarter, while the first quarter’s performance was also revised higher.

Stand-out industries included the food and accommodations sector, as well as retail and transportation, said Anthony Zambon, director of PayNet Canada.

“It’s a good indication of full recovery from the recent recession,” said Zambon. “It’s higher ground for Canadian businesses.”

Moderate loan delinquencies - those that are behind in payments by 30 days or more - eased to 1.45 percent of total loans in June from 1.53 percent the month before.

But loans that are more than 90 days late - considered severe loans in arrears - rose to 0.53 percent from 0.43 percent.

Still, that’s a positive sign that some risk taking is returning, said Zambon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.