FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Canadian small business lending dips in Jan -PayNet
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 15, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 5 months ago

Canadian small business lending dips in Jan -PayNet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Lending activity to small Canadian businesses edged down in January, though borrowing by larger firms accelerated, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to an economy that is still recovering from an oil price shock two years ago.

The PayNet Canadian Small Business Lending Index decreased to 120.3 from 121.9 in December, while lending was down 6 percent compared to a year ago.

But medium-sized companies fared better, rising to 238.3 from 221.7. Activity was flat from a year ago.

Small business lending has fallen from a peak reached in June 2015 as the economy was hit by the drop in the price of oil, a major export for Canada.

But economists expect the worst of the oil fallout is over. Small business lending is also improving compared to the double-digit annual decreases seen last year, said PayNet President Bill Phelan.

"Overall, private companies have been digging themselves out," said Phelan.

Lending in the accommodation and food sector picked up, rising to 222.3 from 212.8. But the manufacturing sector, which economists had hoped would help drive growth, fell to 62.5 from 63.7.

The financial health of companies remained solid, with the number of small businesses that were 30 days or more behind on loans holding steady at 1.11 percent.

Those that were late by 90 days or more edged down to 0.35 percent from 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.