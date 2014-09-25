FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Canada non-farm payroll employment up 42,300 in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Total Canadian non-farm payroll employment jumped by 42,300 jobs in July, with growth spread across most sectors, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

July’s gains added to an increase of 18,000 in June. The number of non-farm payroll employees is up 196,200, or 1.3 percent, since July of last year, with the bulk of the gains occurring since April.

The report was in line with the more closely watched labor force survey, which showed the Canadian economy had added 41,700 jobs in July after the report had to be restated due to an error.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
