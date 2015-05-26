FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's Oliver says open to voluntary pension contributions
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Oliver says open to voluntary pension contributions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday the government is considering allowing Canadians to contribute more to the country’s pension plan.

“I‘m pleased to inform the House that we are open to giving Canadians the option to voluntarily contribute more to the Canada Pension Plan to supplement their current CPP retirement savings,” Oliver told legislators.

Some of Canada’s provinces have lobbied for the amount that workers and employers contribute to the federal pension to be raised due to worries that Canadians are not saving enough for retirement.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, plans to launch its own mandatory provincial pension plan in 2017 for people who do not have a workplace plan.

While Oliver did not provide details on what the option would look like, he said there would not be another mandatory payroll tax.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.