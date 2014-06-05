FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada April building permits rise on housing plans
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada April building permits rise on housing plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - The value of building permits issued in Canada rose in April for the first time since January but fell short of expectations as a drop in non-residential construction plans partially offset a gain in housing.

Builders took out C$6 billion ($5.5 billion) worth of permits in the month, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday, up 1.1 percent from March but below the market forecast of a 4 percent increase.

Statscan revised the March decrease in permits to 3.2 percent from 3 percent.

The value of residential permits rose for the second straight month, up 2 percent from March. Intentions for single-family dwellings jumped 2.8 percent as an increase in Ontario offset declines in Alberta and four other provinces.

For multiple-family dwellings, the value of permits climbed 1.1 percent, led by Alberta.

The strength in housing was partially offset by a 0.4 percent decline in non-residential construction projects. The value of permits issued in the heavyweight commercial component fell while it rose for the institutional and industrial components.

On a year-on-year basis, the total value of permits fell 13.4 percent, with the residential component down 13.8 percent and the non-residential component down 12.7 percent.

$1 = $1.09 Canadian Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

