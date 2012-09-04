Canada manufacturing PMI shows slower growth in August

* Weakest reading since March

* New orders rise on higher domestic and export demand

* Rate of job creation at slowest since April

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing eased slightly from July to hit a five-month low in August, though more export work from the United States helped lift new orders, according to data released on Tuesday.

The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was 53.04 last month, compared with 53.05 in July. This was the weakest reading since March, and also below the series average of 54.2.

Still, a reading above 50 indicated improvement in the country’s manufacturing conditions.

“In contrast to declining manufacturing conditions around the world, particularly in the U.S., euro area and China, the Canadian manufacturing sector is continuing to grow, albeit at a moderately slower pace,” Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said in a statement.

Manufacturers saw a greater volume of new orders in August, due to higher demand from both Canadian and foreign markets, though the rate of growth was weaker than average. The index for new export orders was above 50 for a sixth straight month and rose from July, with manufacturers citing greater demand, particularly from the United States, as a factor.

Employment in the manufacturing sector was positive for the seventh month in a row, with roughly 18 percent of companies hiring new staff, but the pace of growth in job creation was at its slowest since April.

Wright said the hiring provided “a favorable early indication in advance of the broader Canadian employment report due out on Friday.”

Canada’s economy has expanded at a steady but tepid pace in recent quarters. Data out Friday showed it grew at an annualized 1.8 percent in the second quarter, matching revised first-quarter growth figures, helped by strong investment by companies in new machinery, equipment and buildings.

Uncertainty in Europe over the region’s debt crisis and a sluggish recovery in the United States have weighed on sentiment.

The Bank of Canada has kept its main policy rate at 1 percent for nearly two years now and is expected to keep the rate unchanged on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of global forecasters.